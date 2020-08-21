Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Get Energous alerts:

NASDAQ WATT opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $154.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.84. Energous has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 286,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 19,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $63,676.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 395,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,090.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,873 shares of company stock valued at $202,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energous by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energous by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energous by 42.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Energous by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 45,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energous by 171.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energous (WATT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.