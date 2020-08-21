WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WDFC opened at $199.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.55.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 440,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.