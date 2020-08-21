Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) PT Lowered to $218.00

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.07.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $202.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.45 and its 200 day moving average is $195.02. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

