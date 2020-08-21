Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at $142,458.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,995 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 211,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 131,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

