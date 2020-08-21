Morgan Stanley Increases Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Price Target to $17.00

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watford has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

WTRE opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Watford has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $330.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $331.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watford will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,583,000 after buying an additional 167,459 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 25.5% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 89,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Watford in the first quarter valued at $3,440,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

