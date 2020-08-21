Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $137.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

ZS opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -248.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $137.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $11,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,247,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,775.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,088 shares of company stock worth $33,509,770. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

