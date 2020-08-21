Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $137.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

ZS opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -248.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $137.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $11,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,247,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,775.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,088 shares of company stock worth $33,509,770. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

