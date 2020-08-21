York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.14. York Water has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $51.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in York Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in York Water by 392.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in York Water by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in York Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in York Water by 174.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

