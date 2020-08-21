Invesco Enhanced Income (LON:IPE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.60

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and traded as high as $68.00. Invesco Enhanced Income shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 234,117 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08.

About Invesco Enhanced Income (LON:IPE)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

