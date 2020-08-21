Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS: SMMCF):

8/17/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.75 to $13.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $11.25 to $12.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

