Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS: SMMCF):

  • 8/17/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/17/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.75 to $13.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/14/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/13/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $11.25 to $12.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

