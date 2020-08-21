Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spin Master (SNMSF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS: SNMSF) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2020 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/14/2020 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $24.50 to $28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. Spin Master Corp has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

