Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.56

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and traded as high as $15.93. Teijin Adr Rep shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 1,369 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Teijin Adr Rep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16.

About Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

