Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Raised to $7.55 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.70 to $7.55 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWXZF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ocean Yield ASA from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ocean Yield ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ocean Yield ASA from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Ocean Yield ASA stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Ocean Yield ASA has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19.

