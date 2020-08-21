Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.23 Million

Analysts predict that Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report $130.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Draftkings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.20 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Draftkings will report full year sales of $506.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $491.80 million to $521.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $721.85 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $743.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Draftkings.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $36.32 on Friday. Draftkings has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,171,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

