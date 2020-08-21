Raymond James Weighs in on Norbord Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Norbord in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Norbord stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Norbord has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.11, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2251 per share. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSB. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Norbord by 191.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 51.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 649,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 253.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 74,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

