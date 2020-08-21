PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.53

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.53 and last traded at $89.85, with a volume of 839882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Insiders sold 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,624,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 371.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,067,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,563,000 after buying an additional 1,628,857 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 5,668.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,606,000 after buying an additional 942,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 112.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,400,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after buying an additional 618,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

