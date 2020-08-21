John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.38

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and traded as low as $20.34. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 116,000 shares.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HPI)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
