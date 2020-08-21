John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.38

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and traded as low as $20.34. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 116,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 27.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

