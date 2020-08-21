Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.37

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 6374325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.70.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.