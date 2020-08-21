ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.