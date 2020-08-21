E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $677.29

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.29 and traded as low as $672.00. E-L Financial shares last traded at $672.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$677.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$694.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is presently -8.08%.
About E-L Financial (TSE:ELF)
E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.
See Also: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.