Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VBMFX) Stock Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.70

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VBMFX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $11.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.