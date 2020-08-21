Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VBMFX) Stock Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.70

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VBMFX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $11.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

