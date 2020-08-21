Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd (LON:AEFS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.45

Shares of Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Ltd (LON:AEFS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and traded as low as $87.21. Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd shares last traded at $87.80, with a volume of 2,695 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.24.

About Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd (LON:AEFS)

Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Oriel Asset Management LLP. It is managed by Alcentra Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. It primarily invests in floating rate secured loans or high-yield bonds that are issued by corporate entities and are rated below investment grade.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.