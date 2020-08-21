TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.35

TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $5.16. TRANSAT AT shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 30,095 shares traded.

TRZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$18.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TRANSAT AT in a report on Friday, June 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $194.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.19.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$571.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$704.00 million. On average, analysts expect that TRANSAT AT Inc will post -2.4669822 earnings per share for the current year.

TRANSAT AT Company Profile (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

