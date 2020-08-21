OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.75

OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.74. OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:OASM)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The company's approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs.

