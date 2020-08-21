CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of CareView Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CRVW) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 127,100 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.33.

CareView Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

CareView Communications, Inc provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers SecureView module to monitor and record bedside activity in the patient's room; NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients.

