Xtera Communications (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Xtera Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Xtera Communications shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

Xtera Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ)

Xtera Communications, Inc provides optical transport solutions worldwide. Its products include Nu-Wave Optima, a multi-purpose optical networking platform that enables multiple network configurations ranging from an unrepeatered point-to-point link to fully-meshed networks for existing or new long-haul optical transmission infrastructures, as well as remote optically pumped amplifiers, optical subsea repeaters, and branching units.

