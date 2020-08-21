Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $233.01

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.01 and traded as low as $228.00. Invesco Income Growth Trust shares last traded at $232.00, with a volume of 65,999 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Income Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.55. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Invesco Income Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.14%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

