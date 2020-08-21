Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $72.49

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and traded as low as $71.80. Troy Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at $71.80, with a volume of 167,049 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $227.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Troy Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

