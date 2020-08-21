Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $147.50

Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.50 and traded as low as $145.00. Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at $146.25, with a volume of 91,610 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

