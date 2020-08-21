Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.14

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.05. Elron Electronic Industries shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $63.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Elron Electronic Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a security and management tools for hybrid data centers; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions.

