Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.95

Shares of Redx Pharma PLC (LON:REDX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and traded as low as $30.50. Redx Pharma shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 338,264 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39.

Redx Pharma Company Profile (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating cancer and fibrosis. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory disease related fibrosis; ROCK2, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, and IPF and NASH/liver fibrosis; and Porcupine (RXC006), a drug for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and liver fibrosis.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.