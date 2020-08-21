Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 531,420 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $5.76 million and a PE ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 15.71.

About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.

