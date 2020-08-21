KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.42

Shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $6.14. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 120 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNCAY. Macquarie lowered shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KONICA MINOLTA/ADR will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

