City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $330.60

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.60 and traded as low as $325.50. City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at $327.00, with a volume of 603,969 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 330.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 344.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

