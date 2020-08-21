Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Shoal Games Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.17. Shoal Games shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 4,097 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Shoal Games Company Profile

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

