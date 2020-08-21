Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROST. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 63.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.