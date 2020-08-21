Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.18.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $257.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The company has a market capitalization of $659.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after buying an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after buying an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

