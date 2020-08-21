JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $495.66

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.66 and traded as low as $492.00. JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at $498.00, with a volume of 149,221 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 495.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 381.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.70 million and a PE ratio of -42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.