Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.24

Shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $4.98. Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 188,803 shares.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Gazprom PAO (EDR) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter. Gazprom PAO (EDR) had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.