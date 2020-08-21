Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Rock Tech Lithium Inc (CVE:RCK)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.58. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 million and a P/E ratio of -9.21.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 41 leases and 283 claim units covering 5,762 hectares of area located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project located in Sonora, Mexico.

