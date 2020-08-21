Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CHH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,532,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,879,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,637,000 after buying an additional 101,818 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,809,000 after purchasing an additional 270,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

