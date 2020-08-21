NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $912.56

NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $912.56 and traded as low as $888.00. NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at $894.00, with a volume of 132,690 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $421.72 million and a P/E ratio of 545.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 912.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 929.83.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.58%. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,867.60%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.