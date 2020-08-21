Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $154.47

Bango plc (LON:BGO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.47 and traded as low as $142.00. Bango shares last traded at $144.00, with a volume of 79,060 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Bango in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.67. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 million and a P/E ratio of -43.64.

In other news, insider Paul Larbey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £13,900 ($18,172.31). Also, insider Nancy Cruickshank purchased 16,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £24,949.84 ($32,618.43).

Bango Company Profile (LON:BGO)

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

