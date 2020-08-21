Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.16

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and traded as low as $9.60. Ciner Resources shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 495 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $194.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ciner Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ciner Resources by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

