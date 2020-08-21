Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on SDXAY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

SDXAY opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.