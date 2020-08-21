Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

RUBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $4.99 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

