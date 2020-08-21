Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$14.05 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$25.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.26%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Analyst Recommendations for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

