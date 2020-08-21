Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.34.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.
Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$14.05 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$25.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
