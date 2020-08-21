K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,021 shares of company stock worth $5,497,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in K12 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in K12 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in K12 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in K12 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in K12 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. K12 has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that K12 will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

