Analysts Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) to report sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $7.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, CLSA increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

