Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.63

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and traded as low as $60.00. Hostelworld Group shares last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 165,340 shares.

HSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

