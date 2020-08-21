Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 432,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,146.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $47.50 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has an average rating of “Buy”.

Adyen Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 120 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries.

