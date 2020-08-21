Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 432,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,146.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $47.50 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has an average rating of “Buy”.

